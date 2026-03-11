I&B Ministry Issues Notice To Telegram To Remove Pirated Content; 3142 Channels Identified For Distribution

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday issued a notice to Telegram under Information Technology Act, 2000 to remove pirated content from its platform, reported NDTV.

This follows complaints received from OTT platforms including JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video and others, alleging large-scale piracy of copyrighted content on Telegram.

Based on the complaints and examination of the matter, 3142 Telegram channels were identified for distributing pirated content.

Telegram has allegedly been misused for large-scale sharing of pirated content, including movies, web series, and other copyrighted materials. The platform's key features like large file-sharing limits and anonymity have been misused by miscreants to spread piracy, according to reports.

The I&B Ministry action comes days after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting banned five over-the-top media service platforms for showing content that has been deemed "obscene", news agency ANI reported, citing official government sources. These platforms are MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu.

ALSO READ: Govt Bans Five OTT Platforms For 'Obscene' Content

This follows a similar move that was undertaken in July 2025, when the Centre ordered the blocking of websites and apps of 25 OTT platforms, charging them with broadcasting media that was considered to be obscene, vulgar, and containing pornographic content in select cases, according to reports.

The platforms were ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, ShowHit, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks, officials said.

As per the Rule 3(1)(b) of IT Rules 2021, hosting, storing, transmitting, displaying or publishing information or content that, among other things, is "obscene, pornographic, invasive of another's privacy, insulting or harassing on the basis of gender, racially or ethnically objectionable, or promoting hate or violence," is not permitted under the ambit of the law.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.