Hormuz Disruption: India Says Not Engaged In Bilateral Talks With US Amid Trump's Warship Deployment Appeal

Amid US President Donald Trump's appeal to several countries to send warships to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open, India on Monday said that it hasn't engaged in bilateral talks with the US.

Trump had appealed to many countries to keep the strategically key shipping route open and ensure safe transit of merchant vessels amid the ongoing Iran war.

"We are aware of this particular matter being discussed by several countries. We have not yet discussed it in a bilateral setting," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

His remarks came in response to a question on whether the US had approached India to send its warships to the region.

India will continue its discussions with several stakeholders on this matter, Jaiswal said.

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In his remarks, Jaiswal reiterated India's call for de-escalation of the situation in West Asia.

"We have, and we continue to, call for de-escalation, for an exercise of restraint and for countries to adopt the path of dialogue and diplomacy so that there can be an early end to this conflict. We have also said that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," he said.

In a social media post, Trump hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and other countries affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Strait of Hormuz, would send warships to the region to keep the shipping route "safe and open."

There has not been any concrete response by the leading countries.

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In its reaction, China called on all sides to immediately stop military operations in West Asia to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open for international transport.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, LPG tanker Shivalik arrived at Mundra Port after safely crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions in Gujarat.

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