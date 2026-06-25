Haryana Announces 100% MV Tax Exemption On New EV, CNG, BS-VI Commercial Vehicles In NCR

The Haryana government has unveiled a landmark tax incentive scheme aimed at accelerating the swift replacement of ageing commercial vehicles with cleaner, greener and next-generation transport alternatives across the state's National Capital Region.

According to a notification issued by the Haryana Transport Department on June 24, the government has approved a 100% exemption on Motor Vehicle (MV) tax for the purchase of new trucks and buses meeting BS-VI or stricter emission norms, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) and CNG-powered vehicles.

A 50% MV tax exemption will be provided on the purchase of eligible used trucks and buses. The tax benefit will remain applicable for 10 years from the date of first registration of the replacement vehicle.

To qualify for the scheme, transport operators must own trucks or buses registered in Haryana's NCR districts that comply with BS-IV or older emission standards. The old vehicles must be replaced through a mandatory scrapping or sale process.

Under the rules, BS-III or older trucks and buses will have to be scrapped only at a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) operating in Haryana. BS-IV vehicles can either be scrapped at an RVSF or sold outside NCR areas in cities or regions not covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The replacement vehicles must be purchased and registered within Haryana's NCR districts and should meet BS-VI or stricter standards, or run on EV/CNG technology.

The state government has also waived outstanding liabilities pending for more than one year on old BS-IV and earlier emission-standard trucks and buses registered in NCR districts of Haryana. The move is aimed at reducing vehicular pollution and promoting cleaner transport solutions.

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