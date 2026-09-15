Goyal To Visit US For G20 Trade Ministerial This Month; Likely To Hold Bilateral Talks With USTR

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US at the end of this month to participate in the G20 trade ministerial in Milwaukee, and he is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, a top official said on Tuesday.

The two-day ministerial will begin on September 30. The United States holds the 2026 G20 presidency.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said, "We expect during the visit, definitely there will be bilateral meetings between the ministers....Bilateral is in the offing...Once it is worked out, we will let you know.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"And whenever the bilateral takes place, I think all issues, trade issues between India and the US, will be discussed. And even the ongoing FTA (free trade agreement) negotiations and the way forward on that will definitely be on the agenda for discussion."

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum that brings together the world's major advanced and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate economic policy.

Goyal's visit to the US is important as the two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.