'Explosions To Continue': Shrikant Shinde Says 'Yeh To Trailer Hai' As Six Sena UBT Rebel MPs Join Shinde Faction

In a significant political setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), six Lok Sabha MPs from the party have crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, marking what the ruling faction has described as the successful second phase of its ongoing “Operation Tiger.”

The MPs who switched allegiance are Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar. Their move has sharply altered the parliamentary strength of the two factions. While the Shinde-led Shiv Sena's tally in the Lok Sabha has risen from seven to 13 MPs, the UBT camp has been reduced to just three members.

On the latest development, Shrikant Shinde said, "Explosions after explosions will continue to happen. For the last four years, we have only been creating political shocks."

He added, "Yeh to bas Trailer hai picture abhi baaki hai" (the main story is yet to unfold).



The Shinde camp has projected the development as part of “Operation Tiger,” a strategy aimed at bringing leaders from the rival Sena faction into its fold. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant and party MP Shrikant Shinde indicated that more political “explosions” are likely in the coming months, hinting at further defections involving MPs, MLAs and local body representatives.

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According to leaders in the Shinde faction, the defecting MPs cited lack of communication with the UBT leadership, inadequate support for constituency development and a desire to align with what they called the “original” Shiv Sena ideology founded by Balasaheb Thackeray. The party has reportedly assured the six leaders tickets for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray camp has accused the ruling faction of engineering defections through political pressure and inducements, describing the move as an attempt to weaken and dismantle the party.

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