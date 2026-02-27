Expelled AIADMK Leader O Panneerselvam Joins DMK Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday, Feb. 27. The development comes ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

OPS joined the DMK at Anna Arivalayam, the party's headquarters, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, NDTV reported. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and many other leaders of the ruling party were also in attendance, according to ANI.

Messages had been exchanged with OPS ahead of his formal induction into the party, a Times of India report mentioned, citing DMK leaders. A senior DMK functionary had earlier told the publication that he was expected to join on Friday morning.

According to a video shared by PTI, Panneerselvam was seen leaving a hotel early on Feb. 27 before heading to the DMK office, where he formally joined the party.

Before his arrival, his son Raveendran was also seen reaching the DMK headquarters.

Criticism Of AIADMK Leadership

A three-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and a close aide of J Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK in 2022 following a bitter power struggle with Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

Earlier, on Feb. 24, Panneerselvam had offered to quit politics if his mistakes were proven. Without naming AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Panneerselvam criticised the recent amendments to the party by-laws for selecting the General Secretary, a framework established by party founder MG Ramachandran, reported NDTV.

Addressing reporters, he said, “When the Revolutionary Leader (MG Ramachandran) launched this party and codified these rules in writing, who are you to change it? I have raised this question, and the matter is now in the Court.”

Recalling that he was instructed by the AIADMK leadership not to use the party flag or wear the party dhoti, Panneerselvam said, “I have been a legislator. I have been a CM. I have also been a coordinator of the party. What mistake did I commit? Have I ever raised a hand against a worker? If you can simply tell me what mistake I have made, I will leave politics.”

Political Landscape Ahead Of 2026 Elections

Tamil Nadu's 234-member Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in the first half of 2026. The Stalin-led alliance is expected to campaign on its ‘Dravidian Model 2.0' platform.

The ruling coalition will face the BJP-AIADMK alliance, which is attempting to revive its base after internal splits.

The electoral landscape is also set to shift with the political entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose newly launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to turn the contest into a triangular fight.

