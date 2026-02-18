Brazil's Lula Da Silva Arrives In India To Attend AI Summit, Hold Talks With PM Modi — Check Full Itinerary

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a five-day visit to India, during which he will participate in the AI Impact summit and hold discussions on a wide-range of topics with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upon his arrival, Lula da Silva was received by Minister of State Pabitra Margherita.

"India and Brazil share a close and multifaceted relationship, elevated to a Strategic Partnership and rooted in a common global vision, shared democratic values and commitment to inclusive growth. President Lula's visit will impart strong momentum to the India-Brazil partnership," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The Brazilian leader will be participating at the AI Impact Summit from February 19 to 20. A large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies are also likely to accompany him.

This is President Lula's sixth visit to India. In 2024, he was the Guest of Honour for the Republic Day celebrations.

In January 2026, Prime Minister Modi received a telephone call from Lula da Silva and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India–Brazil Strategic Partnership and take it to even greater heights in the year ahead.

Iteneary of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

February 19, 2026

Engagements at Bharat Mandapam for AI Impact Summit 2026



February 20, 2026

Engagements at Bharat Mandapam for AI Impact Summit 2026



February 21, 2026

08:45 hours

Call by EAM

Venue: Hotel Taj Palace



10:00 hours

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photo Op: AV Media



10:45 hours

Wreath laying

Venue: Gandhi Samadhi, Rajghat

Photo Op: AV Media



11:05 hours

Meeting with Prime Minister of India

Venue: Hyderabad House

Photo Op: AV Media



12:30 hours

Exchange of MoUs followed by Press Statement

Venue: Hyderabad House*

Photo Op: All Media



19:00 hours

Meeting with Hon'ble President of India

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photo Op: Official Only



Sunday, February 22, 2026

09:00 hours

Departure from Delhi

