BMW Z4 Crashes At 250 kmph Near Mumbai, Two Killed In High-Speed Horror

Two young people were killed and another was critically injured after a high-speed BMW Z4 convertible crashed into a divider and overturned multiple times on an under-construction stretch of the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway near Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district.

According to police and initial reports, the accident took place around 4:00 am on a section of the highway that was not open to public traffic and had no street lighting. The luxury sports car reportedly lost control at extremely high speed, struck a central divider, and flipped several times before coming to a violent halt. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, with its engine reportedly thrown nearly 30 metres away from the crash site.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Negi, aged 26, a Badlapur resident whose birthday was being celebrated, and Rebecca Jacob, 24, from Mumbai's Bandra area. Both sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Another occupant, Angad Gill, 26, who is believed to have been driving the vehicle, survived but suffered severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan, as per media reports.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that excessive speed was a major contributing factor. Authorities are examining a social media video allegedly recorded by one of the occupants moments before the crash, which appears to show the car's speedometer touching around 251 km/h. Witnesses also reported seeing the vehicle speeding dangerously on the stretch before the collision.

Kishore Shinde, Senior Police Inspector of Badlapur West Police Station, said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “Since the car was a convertible with its hood open, the occupants were thrown out upon impact, leading to fatal injuries. We still do not know who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. The family members are in no condition to speak, and we are waiting to record their statements.”

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