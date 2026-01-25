Bank Holiday On Jan. 26: Are Banks Open Or Closed For Republic Day Celebrations?

A patriotic atmosphere has surrounded India as the country prepares to celebrate the 77th Republic Day on Jan. 26. The main event, the Republic Day parade, will take place at Kartavya Path in Delhi to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950.

Across the country, celebrations are held to honour the nation's history and achievements. People take part in flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and community events and remember India's constitutional values. Schools, colleges and public institutions organise special events to mark the occasion.

To celebrate, the government has announced a nationwide public holiday. Consequently, banks, government offices, post offices, and educational institutions will remain closed, allowing citizens to participate in the festivities

Long Weekend

This year, Republic Day brings additional joy as it falls on a Monday, creating a long weekend. This means that people can enjoy an extended break from Jan. 24 to 26.

Banks across India will be closed on Monday, January 26, in observance of Republic Day. Combined with the fourth Saturday (January 24) and the usual Sunday break, bank employees and customers will see a three-day holiday. Consequently, branches nationwide will remain shut from January 24 through January 26.

While physical bank branches will be closed from Jan. 24 to 26, digital banking services such as mobile apps and online banking will remain available.

ALSO READ: Are Nifty, Sensex Open Or Closed On Jan. 26 For Republic Day?

Bank Holidays In January

Jan. 1 - New Year's Day/Gaan-Ngai (Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal)

Jan. 2 - New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi (Kerala, Mizoram)

Jan. 3 – Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (Uttar Pradesh)

Jan. 10 - Second Saturday

Jan. 12 - Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (West Bengal)

Jan. 14 - Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu (Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat)

Jan. 15 - Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)

Jan. 16 - Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu)

Jan. 17 - Uzhavar Thirunal (Tamil Nadu)

Jan. 23 – Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura)

Jan. 24 - Banks closed on Fourth Saturday

Jan. 26 - Republic Day (National holiday)

Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25 - Bank holiday on Sunday

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.