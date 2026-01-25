Republic Day 2026 Stock Market Holiday: Are Nifty, Sensex Open Or Closed On Jan. 26 For 77th Republic Day?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on Jan. 26 to mark Republic Day, according to the NSE's official holiday list.

This is the second stock market holiday in January after Jan. 15.

Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on Jan. 26.

It is also important to note that the stock market remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays.

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The stock market has 16 trading holidays in 2026, excluding Saturdays and Sundays, as per the NSE calendar. The remaining holidays in the year are as follows:

Jan. 26: Republic Day (Monday)

March 3: Holi (Tuesday)

March 26: Shri Ram Navami (Thursday)

March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)

April 3: Good Friday (Friday)

April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday)

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Friday)

May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

Nov. 8 is a trading holiday as it falls on a Sunday, as well as being the day of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. A special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on that day. The timings for the Muhurat trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE at a later date.

Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

Republic Day 2026

January 26, 2026, marks India's 77th Republic Day. It is a momentous occasion that blends historical reverence with a modern vision for the future.

Key Highlights of the 77th Republic Day

Theme: The central theme for 2026 is "150 Years of Vande Mataram," celebrating the legacy of the national song as a symbol of India's cultural continuity and collective consciousness. A secondary theme, "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India), highlights the nation's technological and military progress.

Chief Guests: In a significant diplomatic gesture, India has invited two leaders from the European Union: Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission) and António Costa (President of the European Council).

Military Firsts: The parade at Kartavya Path features a new "Battle Array" formation, showcasing military assets in combat-ready sequences rather than just traditional marching.

Why is Republic Day Important?

Republic Day is not just a holiday; it marks the day India transitioned from a British dominion to a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

Adoption of the Constitution: While India gained independence in 1947, it was on January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect. This document is the "software" of the nation, guaranteeing fundamental rights and establishing the rule of law. The Choice of Date: January 26 was specifically chosen to honor the "Purna Swaraj" (Complete Independence) declaration made by the Indian National Congress in 1930. Sovereignty of the People: It marks the moment when the ultimate power of the nation was formally placed in the hands of its citizens, who elect their own representatives. Unity in Diversity: The annual celebrations, featuring tableaux from various states and cultural performances, serve as a powerful reminder of India's ability to remain unified despite its immense diversity.

"The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age." — Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

