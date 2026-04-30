Axis My India Exit Poll: Gender Split in Tamil Nadu — Vijay's TVK Leads Among Women, DMK Among Men

Actor-turned politician Vijay is projected to make massive gains in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, pollster Axis My India predicted on Wednesday. The Tamil cinema star's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is also leading among women voters compared to other parties, according to the exit polls data.

ALSO READ: Exit Poll Results 2026 Highlights: Bengal Set For BJP Wave; Axis My India Sees TVK Surprise In Tamil Nadu; BJP To Sweep Assam

Four states — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam — and the union territory of Puducherry are all electing new governments. These states underwent voting in different phases throughout April, which concluded on April 29. After Bengal's final voting phase concluded on Wednesday, exit polls were released by different pollsters in the evening.

According to the data shared by Axis My India, Vijay's TVK is leading among women voters with at least 35% vote share. On the other hand, ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies are also likely to get a similar vote share, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is an ally of the BJP, is least popular among women at just 23% vote share.

The exit poll survey also predicted that Vijay's TVK is likely to win around 98-120 seats in Tamil Nadu. If these projections hold, TVK would emerge as a strong force, potentially upsetting the ruling DMK and its allies. However, Axis My India is the only pollster to make this prediction, while other surveys suggest the DMK-led alliance could secure a second consecutive term.

Gender Wise Vote Share

According to Axis My India, the DMK and its allies remain most popular among male voters with a 36% share, while among female voters, their share stands at 34%, lower than last time. Vijay's TVK is projected to secure 32% male vote share and 38% female vote share. Meanwhile, AIADMK and allies stand at 26% male and 20% female vote share.

Exit Polls Prediction

Overall, four major pollsters are of the view that DMK will win a comfortable second term. Peoples Pulse estimated 125 to 145 seats for the ruling party, while Peoples Insight projected 120 to 140 seats. Raja Poll gave a higher range of 148 to 168 seats, and P-Marq forecasted 125 to 145 seats of the 238 seats for DMK. Most of these pollsters suggested that TVK could make its presence felt by winning around a dozen seats in the state.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Exit Polls Show BJP Uprooting TMC: Who Can Be The Next Chief Minister?

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.