Attention Mumbaikars: Till Dec. 4, Cops Ban Firecrackers, High-Intensity Lasers On Roads

Mumbai Police has prohibited the bursting of firecrackers, rockets and other fireworks on public roads, lanes and major routes in the city from October 6 to December 4, according to an order issued by the police.

The restrictions also cover the use of high-intensity laser beams, lumen lights and searchlights at public places during the specified period. The police stated that the measures have been introduced in view of directions issued by the Bombay High Court.

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According to the police order, the prohibition applies to public roads, streets, lanes and major thoroughfares across Mumbai. The restrictions are aimed at regulating activities that could cause inconvenience, disturbance or safety concerns in public areas.

The order comes during a period nearing Diwali when public celebrations and events involving fireworks and high-intensity lighting are expected to increase. Mumbai witnesses large gatherings and celebrations during the festive season, making regulation of such activities particularly important, NDTV reported.

Mumbai Police has also specifically included high-intensity lasers and searchlights in the restrictions. Such beams, when directed towards roads or other public areas, can potentially affect visibility and create risks for motorists and pedestrians.

The restrictions will reportedly remain in force for nearly two months. During this period, members of the public have been directed to comply with the prohibitory order. The police have warned that violations will invite action under the relevant provisions of the law. The authorities have urged people to follow the restrictions and avoid the prohibited activities, NDTV reported.

The court's intervention came amid concerns over unchecked noise and environmental pollution associated with festive celebrations. The court also directed the police and other authorities to measure decibel levels associated with permitted sound systems and take action against violations.

Mumbai Police have warned that violators will face legal action under applicable laws. Reports citing the police order state that possible legal provisions include Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000; Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),2023; Explosives Act,1884 and other applicable legal provisions depending on the nature of the violation.

The order applies across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, covering public roads and streets in Mumbai.

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