Assam Assembly Elections: How To Check Name In Voter List, Polling Booth, Polling Time, Other Details

The voting in Assam on April 9 will decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates, for the elections to the 126-member Assembly.

Here are the the important details for the voters who are casting their votes in the Legislative Assembly Election:

Polling Date and Time

The voting will begin at 7:00 am and will remain accessible until 6:00 pm on April 9. A public holiday has been declared in Assam for tomorrow, April 9, 2026, so the voters can cast their ballot seamlessly.

Furthermore, the mandatory 48-hour 'silence period' is now active, meaning all electioneering and campaign activities must cease to allow for a fair voting environment.

722 candidates are competing for the mandate of nearly 2.5 crore eligible voters.

How To Search Your Name?

Step 1: Go to the electoralsearch.eci.gov.in website or the National Voters' Service Portal at nvsp.in.

Step 2: Select the option labeled "Search in Electoral Roll" or "Search Your Name in Voter List" to begin the process.

Step 3: Pick one of the following methods to find your record:

Search by EPIC: Enter the alphanumeric number on your Voter ID for the fastest result.

Search by Details: Manually enter your name, relative's name, age, and assembly constituency.

Step 4: Carefully fill in the required fields and click the 'Search' button.

Step 5: If your registration is active for 2026, your details will appear on the screen. From here, you can view your digital voter slip, which includes your specific polling station and serial number.

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Required Documentation

Please note that the Voter Information Slip serves as a guide and is not a stand-alone identity document for entry. To cast your vote, you must present one of the following valid government-issued photo IDs:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Driving Licence

Strict Prohibitions

To maintain the secrecy and integrity of the ballot, the following items are strictly banned inside the voting compartment:

Mobile phones and smartphones

Digital cameras

Any form of electronic recording devices or gadgets

Voting Registration

While the window for inclusion in the final electoral roll for this cycle is now closed, citizens turning 18 are encouraged to submit Form 6 via the official ECI portal (eci.gov.in) to formalize their eligibility for future elections. Polling stations will have standard facilities to assist voters throughout the day.

Result Date

The counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections is scheduled for May 4, 2026. Citizens can track live updates and constituency-wise trends through the Voter Helpline App and official ECI platforms. With the current assembly term ending in May, these elections serve as a critical mandate to elect a new government for Assam's 126 constituencies.

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