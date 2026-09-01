Anna Hazare Health Updates: Social Activist Shows Improvement, Responding Well To Therapy

Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated following a prolonged viral illness, dehydration and weakness. The 87-year-old was shifted from a hospital in Shirur, near his native Ralegan Siddhi, for further evaluation and specialised medical care, based on reports.

According to his treating physician, Dr Gautam Bhansali, Hazare had been battling viral fever for nearly a month and had also experienced bouts of loose stools. “When the infection worsened slightly, and there were indications that it was beginning to affect his kidneys, it was decided to move him to Bombay Hospital for further testing,” Bhansali told ANI.

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Hazare was brought to Mumbai in a cardiac ambulance accompanied by his caretakers. Dr Bhansali said Hazare was stable at the time of admission, although he was experiencing weakness and fatigue. He has since been started on treatment and is responding well.

While initial reports said Hazare had been admitted to the ICU, Dr Bhansali clarified that there was no requirement for intensive care and that the activist is currently being monitored in a special ward room. His vital signs are being closely observed.

Doctors have conducted several investigations, including a 2D echocardiogram, while urine tests, infection screenings and kidney-function assessments are underway. The medical team expects the remaining reports within three to four days before deciding on further treatment.

Dr Bhansali said Hazare is eating and drinking comfortably and has shown significant improvement. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has also contacted the hospital to seek updates on his condition.

Hazare is widely known for his anti-corruption campaigns and his role in movements supporting the Right to Information Act and the Jan Lokpal Bill. He also transformed Ralegan Siddhi through initiatives involving watershed development, afforestation, rural self-reliance and anti-addiction campaigns.

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The Government of India awarded him the Padma Bhushan in 1992, while he has also received several other honours, including the Maharashtra Bhushan.

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