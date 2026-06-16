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AI Express Flight From Kannur To Jeddah Returns Due To Engine Fault

An Air India Express flight from Kannur to Jeddah returned safely after two hours due to an engine warning light, with over 180 passengers on board.

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AI Express Flight From Kannur To Jeddah Returns Due To Engine Fault
Air India
Photo: Air India Express/X

An Air India Express flight bound to Jeddah from Kannur returned within two hours of the flight on Tuesday due to a fault in the aircraft's engine, airport sources said.

The aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots saw an engine warning light and decided to return, the sources said.

"The flight landed safely in Kannur, and all the passengers are fine," they said.

A subsequent check of the aircraft found that there was something wrong with the fuel filter, they said.

The aircraft circled the airport for some time to reduce fuel before landing, they added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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