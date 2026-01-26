77th Republic Day About India's Assertion Of Geopolitical Autonomy To United States, Say Experts

A topsy turvy global order, which keeps shifting with every new dawn, made India's 77th Republic Day celebrations extra special. The parade was not just testament to the past, but also the country's statement for the future.

Hitesh Jain, managing partner at Parinam law associates and former member of law commission; Suhel Seth author, and marketing maven; and Navroop Singh, lawyer, author and geopolitical expert; joined NDTV Profit on Monday to share their insights on this momentous day.

According to Jain, India is no longer just an observer in the geopolitical arena, but has emerged as the anchor. The former law commission member pointed out that he saw India's resilience on three important pillars, namely — economic velocity, digital democratisation, rulemaking. While acknowledging all the past reforms already in place, he said that there is a "lot of scope for further reforms too."

Seth blamed the chaos emerging in the world on US President Donald Trump and said, "The global order is crumbling because we have a maniac in the office in the US."

He added that India is not a republic alone and that its civilisational legacy makes it stand out as a calming influence and leader of the global south.

Seth also highlighted how the Republic Day parade was beyond being a tradition of the past, "it is about progress, pride and resilience and the eternal character of India's strength both economically and militarily".

Singh echoed the statement and underlined how India's Republic Day march is about asserting its strategic autonomy in geopolitics and sending a message to Donald Trump. "India is not going to wait for Donald Trump to respond. We are going to march forward and make deals with countries across the world, including the EU which represents a significant trading bloc," he said.

The statement came in the wake of European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen being the Chief Guests for the Republic Day celebrations.



India is privileged to host European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations.



Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared… pic.twitter.com/tdKuI6oKyp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2026

According to the experts, there is a trust deficit in the current geopolitical scenario, which India can peruse as an opportunity to emerge as not just a "market to enter" but also "a partner to trust."

