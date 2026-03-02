19 Foreign Universities To Set Up Campus In India, Says Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday that approximately 19 international universities are poised to set up their campuses in India within the current academic year.

Speaking at the Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, Pradhan remarked that Indian institutions are partnering with global entities in fields such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, essential minerals, agriculture, and sustainable management.

The education minister extended a warm invitation to international students to pursue their studies in India. He emphasized that India is dedicated to enhancing educational standards, elevating its ranking stature, and generating more economic prospects for the youth. Pradhan highlighted that the nation's potential is rooted in its young population, with 65% being under 35.

He further expressed that India aims to forge a knowledge bridge across various nations and cultures and is also formulating a developmental framework for the global south.

Benefits For Students

For students, global campuses provide insights into diverse teaching methodologies, ongoing evaluation systems, and degree transferability, all while circumventing the unpredictability of visas, currency fluctuations, and international living expenses.

Policy objectives like a 50% Gross Enrolment Rate by 2035 rely not solely on growth but also on excellence. International campuses are seen as a method to increase capacity without relocating students overseas. India's longstanding aspiration to welcome international universities advanced further in 2025, as 12 overseas institutions were granted Letters of Intent (LoIs) to set up campuses in key Indian cities.

These Universities received (Letter of Intent) LoIs for setting up campus

Victoria University, Delhi NCR

Western Sydney University, Greater Noida

University of Liverpool, Bengaluru

La Trobe University, Bengaluru

University of York, Mumbai

University of Aberdeen, Mumbai

University of Bristol, Mumbai

Istituto Europeo di Design, Mumbai

Illinois Institute of Technology, Mumbai

University of Western Australia, Mumbai

University of Western Australia, Chennai

The overarching rationale for foreign campuses is that India's higher education demographic continues to grow, while local institutions are finding it challenging to keep up with credible development at the same rate. Achieving a 50% Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035 relies not just on expansion but also on enhancing quality. Foreign campuses are seen as a viable solution to increase capacity without requiring students to study abroad

