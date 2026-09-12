173 Indian Seafarers Stranded In Persian Gulf As Three More Vessels Come Under Attack

Three foreign-flagged ships carrying Indian nationals were hit within 24 hours in West Asia, raising fresh concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers in the region. A total of 173 Indian seafarers remain in the Persian Gulf, according to a Directorate of Maritime Administration report.

Fresh Wave Of Strikes

The Zimbabwe-flagged tanker Riesco, the Palau-flagged gas carrier Horizon 1 and the Liberia-flagged tanker Mersin Prosperity were each hit in separate incidents on Sept. 8 and 9, though none resulted in casualties.

US naval forces were identified as responsible for the strike on the Riesco in the Gulf of Oman, while the Horizon 1 and Mersin Prosperity came under attack near Khor Fakkan and Fujairah, respectively.

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The Riesco's entire 21-member Indian crew had already been moved off the vessel to shelter at an Iranian port ahead of the strike, sparing them direct harm.

The Horizon 1's 16-member crew, comprising 14 Indians and two Georgian nationals, were pulled to safety by a passing ship. The Mersin Prosperity, carrying seven Indian seafarers, sustained the hit without any reported injuries.

Scale Of Exposure In The Gulf

Beyond these three incidents, the report placed a combined 14 vessels tied to Indian interests, six under the Indian flag and eight foreign-flagged, inside the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, collectively crewed by 173 Indians.

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Ten of these vessels have been earmarked for evacuation given the security situation.

The cumulative toll of the West Asia war on Indian maritime interests now stands at four incidents affecting Indian-flagged vessels and 50 involving foreign-flagged ships with Indian crew, resulting in nine deaths, a dozen injuries and one seafarer presumed dead, per the maritime administration's figures.

PM Modi Raises Hormuz Safety With Iranian President

The safety of Indian seafarers and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz were discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New Delhi. Pezeshkian arrived in India on September 11 to attend the 18th BRICS Summit hosted by India.

Reiterating India's position on the conflict, PM Modi said New Delhi remains committed to pursuing lasting peace in the region. He also said the two sides discussed deepening India-Iran ties on a long-term and mutually beneficial basis.

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