Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Holds Hidden Mathematical, Astronomical Code

A 4,500-year-old monument at Giza may contain a hidden mathematical and astronomical code, according to independent researcher Sefy Levy, who has proposed what he calls the “Pyramid as Memory Hypothesis.” The theory suggests that the Great Pyramid was designed not only as a royal funerary monument for Pharaoh Khufu but also as a permanent physical record of ancient Egyptian knowledge of mathematics, astronomy and time.

Levy's analysis focuses on the pyramid's height, base, sloping sides and overall proportions. By applying mathematical relationships and fractions that he argues were accessible to ancient Egyptian scholars, he says several resulting figures correspond closely with astronomical cycles, NDTV reported.

Among the most notable similarities is the number 27.5, which Levy links to the approximately 27.55-day interval between successive lunar perigees, when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth. Another calculation reportedly produces 70, which he associates with the roughly 70-day period during which Sirius was traditionally invisible because of the Sun's glare.

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Levy also claims that other proportions and calculations show possible relationships with the movements or cycles of Jupiter, Saturn, Venus and Mars. In addition, he identifies apparent connections between the pyramid's geometry and mathematical constants including π (pi) and the Golden Ratio, as per NDTV.

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To test whether such patterns could occur by chance, Levy reportedly generated 100,000 computer-designed pyramids, finding that about 2.4 per cent displayed comparable mathematical patterns. He argues that the result may support the possibility of intentional design, although it does not prove that the Great Pyramid was deliberately encoded.

The hypothesis remains highly speculative. Levy's research, published through online academic repositories, has not undergone formal peer review, and there is no independent archaeological evidence confirming that the pyramid intentionally encodes astronomical data.

Mainstream archaeological understanding continues to regard the Great Pyramid primarily as part of Khufu's funerary complex.

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