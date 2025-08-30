US Trading Partners ‘Dazed And Confused’ After Tariff Court Loss

The legal fight over President Donald Trump’s global tariffs is deepening after a federal appeals court ruled the levies were issued illegally under an emergency law, extending the chaos in global trade.

A 7-4 decision by a panel of judges Friday night in Washington was a major setback for Trump even as it gives both sides something to boast about.

The majority upheld a May ruling by the Court of International Trade that the tariffs were illegal. But the judges left the levies intact while the case proceeds, as Trump had requested, and suggested that any injunction could potentially be narrowed to apply only to those who sued.

It’s unclear exactly where the case goes from here. The Trump administration could quickly appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, or it could allow the trade court to revisit the matter and potentially narrow the injunction against his tariffs.

“Our trading partners must be dazed and confused," Wendy Cutler, a senior vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute and veteran US trade negotiator, wrote in a post on LinkedIn. "Many of them entered into framework deals with us and some are still negotiating.

Trillions of dollars of global trade are embroiled in the case, which was filed by Democratic-led states and a group of small businesses. A final ruling against Trump’s tariffs would upend his trade deals and force the government to contend with demands for hundreds of billions of dollars in refunds on levies already paid.

“It’s very gratifying,” said Elana Ruffman, whose family-owned toy businesses Learning Resources Inc. won a separate lawsuit over Trump’s tariffs issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. “It’s great that the court agrees with us that the way these tariffs are implemented is not legal.”

Mollie Sitkowski, a trade lawyer at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, pointed out in a note to clients on Friday that the ruling “does not directly apply” to tariffs on Brazil or India that were issued under the emergency law and may not address the separate removal of the “de minimis” exception for packages valued under $800.

Friday’s ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held that Trump was wrong to issue tariffs under IEEPA, a federal law that the panel concluded was never intended to be used in such a manner. Indeed, the court noted that the law doesn’t mention tariffs “or any of its synonyms.”

"Once again, a court has ruled that the president cannot invent a fake economic emergency to justify billions of dollars in tariffs," New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is a party to the tariff lawsuit, said in a statement. "These tariffs are a tax on Americans — they raise costs for working families and businesses throughout our country, causing more inflation and job losses."