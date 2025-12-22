Trade Tensions: China Hits EU Dairy Imports With 43% Duties After Probe

China levied initial duties on some dairy imports from the European Union following an anti-subsidy probe, the latest move in a tit-for-tat trade dispute with the bloc.

In a preliminary decision, China said it will impose duties of up to 43% on some EU dairy products after finding they were subsidized, according to the Commerce Ministry.

The tariffs, collected in the form of deposits, have been imposed on products including some fresh and processed cheeses and cream, the ministry said in a statement on its website. French dairy firm Fromarsac is facing levies of 30%, while some companies under Dutch cheesemaker FrieslandCampina have been hit with 43% levies, it said in a separate statement.

Fromarsac and FrieslandCampina did not immediately respond to requests for comment.