BOJ Holds Rates As Unstable Politics Raises Uncertainties

The worst election outcome in 15 years for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party saps its power to determine economic measures and nimbly coordinate with the BOJ. The US presidential vote also looms large next week, leaving investors on guard for potential volatility in markets.

The central bank said it needs to pay attention to the course of overseas economies and the US economy in particular.

While the central bank reiterated its intention to raise rates when its inflation outlook is realized, it also cited the high level of uncertainties ahead.

The global market meltdown in August that followed the BOJ’s rate hike in July may be another factor that gave the bank reason to favor a cautious stance for now. The BOJ encountered criticism for helping trigger the slump in stocks by not sufficiently signaling its intention to raise rates ahead of time.