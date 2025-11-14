Warsaliganj Election Results 2025: Aruna Devi Vs Anita — Who's Winning?
Warsaliganj is a General category assembly seat situated in the Nawada district. It is one of the assembly segments of the Nawada Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for Warsaliganj (Nawada), where the incumbent Aruna Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is locked in a high-stakes contest against Anita of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Warsaliganj went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Warsaliganj is a significant seat in the Nawada district, which the BJP has held for the past two elections.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Warsaliganj had 3,41,082 registered voters.
In the same year, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Aruna Devi won against Satish Kumar of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 5.27% (9,030 votes). The voter turnout of Warsaliganj in the 2020 Assembly Election was 48.75%.
In 2015, Warsaliganj saw 51.82% voting, where Aruna Devi of the BJP won against Pradip Kumar of the JD(U) with a margin of 11.63%.
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.