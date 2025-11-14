Warsaliganj Election Results 2025: Aruna Devi Vs Anita — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for Warsaliganj (Nawada), where the incumbent Aruna Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is locked in a high-stakes contest against Anita of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Warsaliganj is a General category assembly seat situated in the Nawada district. It is one of the assembly segments of the Nawada Parliament Seat.

Warsaliganj went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.