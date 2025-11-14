Sonbarsha Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Ratnesh Sada Vs Congress' Sarita Devi — Who’s Winning?
Sonbarsha voted on Nov. 6 in the first phase and counting is underway.
Counting of votes is underway in Sonbarsha, where a Janata Dal (United) versus Indian National Congress contest is taking place. The JD(U) fielded Ratnesh Sada, whereas the Congress issued its ticket to Sarita Devi.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Sonbarsha voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
The third key candidate in the fray was Kiran Devi of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Parmod Sada and Rajesh Ram, both contesting as independents, Satyendra Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party and Ram Kumar Yadav, contesting as an independent. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.
Voting in Sonbarsha was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 assembly polls, Ratnesh Sada of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat. He secured 67,678 votes, combining general and postal ballots. The runner-up was Tarni Rishideo of the Indian National Congress, who secured 54,212 votes. Sonbarsha had a total electorate of 3,13,357 in 2020. A total of 1.68 lakh votes were polled in that election, based on general and postal vote figures.
This time, the JD(U) fielded Ratnesh Sada and the Congress nominated Sarita Devi as part of the INDIA alliance. Candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Jan Suraaj Party and independent candidates were also in the contest.