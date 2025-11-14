Sonbarsha Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Ratnesh Sada Vs Congress' Sarita Devi — Who’s Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Sonbarsha, where a Janata Dal (United) versus Indian National Congress contest is taking place. The JD(U) fielded Ratnesh Sada, whereas the Congress issued its ticket to Sarita Devi.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Sonbarsha voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Kiran Devi of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Parmod Sada and Rajesh Ram, both contesting as independents, Satyendra Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party and Ram Kumar Yadav, contesting as an independent. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Sonbarsha was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.