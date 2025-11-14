Sarairanjan Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Vijay Kumar Choudhary Vs Sajan Kumar Mishra
Sarairanjan Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Track all the latest developments here.
Bihar Election Results Live: Track All Live Updates
Catch all the live updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 here, with real-time results, key developments, top political reactions, constituency-wise trends, and everything you need to stay fully informed as the state votes.
Sarairanjan Results LIVE: What Did Exit Polls Predict About Bihar Elections?
Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections project a strong NDA victory with 121-167 seats (e.g., Axis My India: NDA 121-141, MGB 98-118; People's Pulse: NDA 133-159, MGB 75-101; Today's Chanakya: NDA ~160), driven by record female turnout (71%) and welfare schemes, while MGB trails at 70-118 seats and Jan Suraaj at 0-5, with Sarairanjan likely remaining NDA-held.
The Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency (SC-reserved), which includes Sarairanjan, has been an NDA domain: Ram Chandra Paswan (LJP) won in 2014 with 270,401 votes and in 2019 with 562,443 votes, while Shambhavi Chaudhary (LJP-RV) triumphed in 2024 defeating Congress's Sunny Hazari by over 50,000 votes.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Munger voted on Nov. 6.
Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.