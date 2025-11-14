Sarairanjan Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Vijay Kumar Choudhary Vs Sajan Kumar Mishra

Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage on Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Munger voted on Nov. 6.

Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.