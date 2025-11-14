Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Of Votes To Start At 8 AM; Exit Polls Project NDA Landslide

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been in power since 2005, barring a brief period in 2014. Much of his tenure has been in alliance with the BJP.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kumar dumped the BJP and joined the RJD-Congress alliance. It proved to be a landslide victory, bucking the Modi Wave nationwide.

In the last 10 years, Nitish Kumar has switched alliances thrice, earning the moniker 'Palturam' from Lalu Yadav.