Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Of Votes To Start At 8 AM; Exit Polls Project NDA Landslide
Bihar election results will be announced today, with the incumbent NDA widely projected to secure another term under Nitish Kumar. Follow live updates.
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live: Nitish Kumar's Long Rule And 'Palturam' Politics
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been in power since 2005, barring a brief period in 2014. Much of his tenure has been in alliance with the BJP.
In the 2015 assembly elections, Kumar dumped the BJP and joined the RJD-Congress alliance. It proved to be a landslide victory, bucking the Modi Wave nationwide.
In the last 10 years, Nitish Kumar has switched alliances thrice, earning the moniker 'Palturam' from Lalu Yadav.
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Arrangements By ECI
Across the state, counting arrangements have been made in all 243 Assembly Constituencies. Counting will be conducted by 243 Returning Officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and the candidates or their agents.
A total of 4,372 counting tables staffed with one counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro-observer at each table have been setup. More than 18,000 Counting Agents appointed by the candidates will also to oversee the counting process.
Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Indian Markets Indicate Higher Open
Indian stock markets are looking at a positive open, ahead of the Bihar verdict where the BJP-JDU coalition is widely expected to secure a majority.
The GIFT Nifty, a futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50, is up nearly 0.1%.
Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Key Alliances In A Bipolar Contest
Bihar politics has been bipolar, pitting two main alliances of national and regional parties against each other.
The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).
The Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Bypoll Election Result 2025 Live: Eight Assembly Seats Also In Focus
By-elections were conducted on Nov. 11 across eight assembly constituencies spanning six states and one Union Territory (UT). The seats included Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha. The poll outcomes for these byelections will also be announced alongside the Bihar.