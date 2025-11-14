Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Of Votes To Start At 8 AM; Exit Polls Project NDA Landslide
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Of Votes To Start At 8 AM; Exit Polls Project NDA Landslide

Bihar election results will be announced today, with the incumbent NDA widely projected to secure another term under Nitish Kumar. Follow live updates.

14 Nov 2025, 07:26 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar decides whether to stick with the Modi-Nitish NDA or turn to Tejashwi-Rahul Mahagathbandhan. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bihar decides whether to stick with the Modi-Nitish NDA or turn to Tejashwi-Rahul Mahagathbandhan. (Image: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
The Election Commission of India will begin counting votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election 2025 today. The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951. Will Bihar see a dominating return of the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as projected by most exit polls? Or is the state going to shock pollsters by giving a mandate to the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan? Will Prashant Kishor leave a mark after leading a spirited campaign?
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live: Nitish Kumar's Long Rule And 'Palturam' Politics

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been in power since 2005, barring a brief period in 2014. Much of his tenure has been in alliance with the BJP.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kumar dumped the BJP and joined the RJD-Congress alliance. It proved to be a landslide victory, bucking the Modi Wave nationwide.

In the last 10 years, Nitish Kumar has switched alliances thrice, earning the moniker 'Palturam' from Lalu Yadav.

ALSO READ

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Nitish Kumar's Love For Power More Than Love For People Of Bihar', Says Pilot
Opinion
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Nitish Kumar's Love For Power More Than Love For People Of Bihar', Says Pilot
Read More

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Arrangements By ECI

Across the state, counting arrangements have been made in all 243 Assembly Constituencies. Counting will be conducted by 243 Returning Officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and the candidates or their agents.

A total of 4,372 counting tables staffed with one counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro-observer at each table have been setup. More than 18,000 Counting Agents appointed by the candidates will also to oversee the counting process.


Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Indian Markets Indicate Higher Open

Indian stock markets are looking at a positive open, ahead of the Bihar verdict where the BJP-JDU coalition is widely expected to secure a majority.

The GIFT Nifty, a futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50, is up nearly 0.1%.

Read the traders' digest below:

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Nov. 14: Nifty Finds Support At 25,300–25,400 — Key Levels To Watch
Opinion
Trade Setup For Nov. 14: Nifty Finds Support At 25,300–25,400 — Key Levels To Watch
Read More

Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Key Alliances In A Bipolar Contest

Bihar politics has been bipolar, pitting two main alliances of national and regional parties against each other.

The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).


Bypoll Election Result 2025 Live: Eight Assembly Seats Also In Focus

By-elections were conducted on Nov. 11 across eight assembly constituencies spanning six states and one Union Territory (UT). The seats included Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha. The poll outcomes for these byelections will also be announced alongside the Bihar.

Read more





Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT