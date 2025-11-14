Samastipur Election Results 2025: Manoj Kumar Singh Vs Akhtarul Islam Shahin — Who's Winning?
Samastipur went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Samastipur seat in Bihar, where Jan Suraaj Party's Manoj Kumar Singh is having a face-off with Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Akhtarul Islam Shahin.
Samastipur went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Here is all you need to know about the Samastipur constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Established in 1957, the Samastipur Assembly constituency has gone through 16 elections, reflecting shifting political currents over the decades.
The Congress held the seat three times, the last time being in 1972. Parties under different socialist banners have dominated here: JD(U) and RJD have won three times each, the Samyukta Socialist Party, Janata Party and Janata Dal twice each, and Lok Dal once.
The RJD has controlled the seat since 2010, but its grip appears to be loosening, as margins have dropped sharply from 31,000 votes in 2015 to just 4,700 in 2020. The trend became more pronounced during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP ally LJP swept all six Assembly segments.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.