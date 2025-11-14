Parsa Election Results 2025: Chhote Lal Ray Vs Karishma Rai — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Parsa seat in Bihar, where JD(U)’s Chhote Lal Ray and RJD’s Karishma Rai are going head-to-head.

Parsa went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 66.93%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.

Here is all you need to know about the Parsa constituency: