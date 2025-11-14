Parsa Election Results 2025: Chhote Lal Ray Vs Karishma Rai — Who's Winning?
Parsa went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 66.93%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Parsa seat in Bihar, where JD(U)’s Chhote Lal Ray and RJD’s Karishma Rai are going head-to-head.
Here is all you need to know about the Parsa constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Parsa Assembly Constituency has been defined by a half-century-long political tussle within the Ahir (Yadav) community, which constitutes the single largest voting bloc. The seat is a family battleground between the late former Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s family and challenger Chhote Lal Ray.
The current incumbent, Chhote Lal Ray, who won on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket in 2020, has since defected to the Janata Dal (United)—JD(U) to contest the 2025 election. He faces a challenge from the RJD, which is fielding Karishma Rai, a new candidate for the Mahagathbandhan.
The dominant parties in the block are the RJD and JD(U), both of which have been the main vehicles for the Yadav leadership in the area.
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.