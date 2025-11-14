Paroo Election Results 2025: Ashok Kumar Singh Vs Shankar Prasad—Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Paroo seat in Bihar, where Ashok Kumar Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party is facing Shankar Prasad of Rashtriya Janata Dal. The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am today, Nov. 14. The electoral battle is seen as a veritable referendum on the eastern state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Voting in Bihar were held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Notably, the poll of exit polls showed that the National Democratic Alliance is set to retain power, against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc. The exit poll trends predicted NDA is set to secure a clear mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins
Paroo is located in the Muzaffarpur district and falls under the Vaishali parliamentary seat. Paroo town is located about 40 km west of the district headquarters Muzaffarpur, while state capital Patna, is 70 km southeast.
During the 2020 assembly elections, BJP's Singh won the Paroo seat with 77,392 votes against Shankar Prasad, who then secured 62,694 votes from an INDIA block ticket. This year, Prasad is contesting on a RJD ticket against BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh. INDIA bloc candidates are also in fray.
Bihar Elections 2025
This year, Bihar sees a high-stakes political battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the current opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan alliance. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar's voter turnout for the second and final phase of the 2025 legislative assembly elections stood at 68.76%, according to provisional data shared by the Election Commission of India on Nov. 11. The turnout surpassed record-high of 64.66% registered in the first phase of voting on Nov. 6.
The total Bihar voter turnout for both phases stood at approximately 66.91%, with women voting more than men. The total turnout for female voters for both phases was seen at 71.6%, while that for male voters was at 62.8%.