Nokha Election Results 2025: Anita Devi Vs Nagendra Chandravanshi—Who's Winning?
Nokha Election Results 2025: RJD's Anita Devi is going head-to-head with JD(U)'s Chandravanshi. Other key candidates in the fray are from JSP and BSP.
Counting is underway for the Nokha seat in Bihar, where Anita Devi of Rashtriya Janata Dal is facing Nagendra Chandravanshi of Janata Dal (United). The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am today, Nov. 14. The electoral battle is seen as a veritable referendum on the eastern state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Voting in Bihar were held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Notably, the poll of exit polls showed that the National Democratic Alliance is set to retain power, against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc. The exit poll trends predicted NDA is set to secure a clear mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins
Nokha is a small block-level town in Bihar’s Rohtas district. The town’s economy revolves around its rice mills, making it a regional hub for rice production. It lacks proper healthcare and education infrastructure. The block comprises a slim urban population and has a higher rural ground.
During the 2020 assembly elections, RJD's Anita Devi won the Nokha seat with 65,690 votes against JD (U)'s Nagendra Chandravanshi, who secured 48,018 votes. This year, the two leading candidates are going head-to-head again. Other candidates in the fray include Nasrullah Khan of Jan Suraaj, Sunita Kumari from BSP, and few INDIA bloc candidates.
Bihar Elections 2025
This year, Bihar sees a high-stakes political battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the current opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan alliance. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar's voter turnout for the second and final phase of the 2025 legislative assembly elections stood at 68.76%, according to provisional data shared by the Election Commission of India on Nov. 11. The turnout surpassed record-high of 64.66% registered in the first phase of voting on Nov. 6.
The total Bihar voter turnout for both phases stood at approximately 66.91%, with women voting more than men. The total turnout for female voters for both phases was seen at 71.6%, while that for male voters was at 62.8%.