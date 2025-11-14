Nirmali Election Results 2025: Aniruddha Prasad Yadav Vs Baidyanath Mehta — Who's Winning?
Nirmali is a General category assembly seat situated in the Supaul district. It is one of the six assembly segments of Supaul Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for Nirmali, with Aniruddha Prasad Yadav representing Janata Dal United JD(U) is facing Baidyanath Mehta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The other candidates are Chandan Kumar of AAP, Prabhu Ram of BSP, Ram Pravesh Kumar Yadav of Jan Suraaj Party.
Nirmali went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Nirmali constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
A Kosi belt constituency, Nirmali’s ballots are influenced by flood recovery works, bridges and agri-support. The Supaul district seat has a history of JD(U) strength. Main rivals are JD(U) and RJD. Historically the seat reflects district-wide swings. The current MLA is Aniruddha Prasad Yadav.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Nirmali had 2,96,989 registered voters and 420 polling stations.
In 2020, JD(U)'s Aniruddha Prasad Yadav won against Yadubansh Kumar Yadav of RJD with a margin of 23.44%. The voters turnout of the Nirmali in the 2020 Assembly Election was 63.10%
In 2015, Nirmali saw 62.13% voting, where Aniruddha Prasad Yadav won against Ram Kumar Roy of RJD with a margin of 14.30%.
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.