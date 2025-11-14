Nirmali Election Results 2025: Aniruddha Prasad Yadav Vs Baidyanath Mehta — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for Nirmali, with Aniruddha Prasad Yadav representing Janata Dal United JD(U) is facing Baidyanath Mehta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The other candidates are Chandan Kumar of AAP, Prabhu Ram of BSP, Ram Pravesh Kumar Yadav of Jan Suraaj Party.

Nirmali is a General category assembly seat situated in the Supaul district. It is one of the six assembly segments of Supaul Parliament Seat.

Nirmali went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Nirmali constituency: