Matihani Election Results 2025: Raj Kumar Singh Vs Bogo Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Matihani seat in Bihar, where JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Singh, RJD's Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh, Jan Suraaj Party's Arun Kumar and Samay Party's Devanand Raut are going head-to-head.

Independent candidates include Rakesh Kumar and Vikash Kumar.

Matihani went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 69.47%.

Here is all you need to know about the Matihani constituency: