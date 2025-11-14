Matihani Election Results 2025: Raj Kumar Singh Vs Bogo Singh — Who's Winning?
Matihani went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 69.47%.
Counting is underway for the Matihani seat in Bihar, where JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Singh, RJD's Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh, Jan Suraaj Party's Arun Kumar and Samay Party's Devanand Raut are going head-to-head.
Independent candidates include Rakesh Kumar and Vikash Kumar.
Matihani went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 69.47%.
Here is all you need to know about the Matihani constituency:
Matihani Past Wins And Prominent Parties
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly JD(U) and LJP in Bihar's Matihani. Last election in 2020, Raj Kumar Singh of the LJP emerged victorious against JD(U)'s Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh.
For years, JD(U) held this seat but, in 2020, LJP broke through with a surprise win, marking one of the constituency’s most dramatic upsets.
Before that, JD(U)'s Bogo Singh won after defeating BJP's Sarvesh Kumar. In 2010, Bogo Singh won against INC's Abhay Kumar Sarjan.
This year as well the competition seems between JD(U) and RJD.
Prominent parties in the village are JDU, LJP, BJP, INC and RJD.
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections 2025: Phase 2 Voting Ends; Turnout At 68.76%, Highest-Ever In State's History
Matihani Demographics
The village's total voting population as of 2020 stood at 3.39 lakh. In the year 2020 voters turn out was at 61.15%, while in 2015 it was 59.81%.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.