Manjhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Key Fight Between JDU's Randhir Kumar Singh And JSP's YV Giri
The Manjhi Assembly constituency in Bihar voted on November 06, 2025.
Manjhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Catch The Numbers Real-Time
The RJD has pulled ahead of the BJP in the leads for the first time today.
Manjhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Postal Ballot Counting Begins
As per the precedent, the votes cast through postal ballots are counted first, and then the electronic voting machine (EVM) votes are counted.
While the early trends will start emerging minutes after the counting begins, the first set of credible trends will emerge only after 9 am, pollsters say.
Manjhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Won Last Time?
In the 2020 Assembly elections, CPI(M)’s Satyender Yadav won the Manjhi seat with 52.21% of the total votes polled, defeating independent candidate Rana Pratap Singh by a margin of 59,324 votes.
The much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election results will be declared today, with counting set to begin at 8:00 a.m.
In the 2025 elections, the candidates include Randhir Kumar Singh of the JD(U), YV Giri of the Jan Suraaj Party, along with other contenders.