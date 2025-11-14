Manihari Election Results 2025: Congress' Manohar Prasad Singh Vs JD(U)'s Shambhu Kumar Suman — Who's Winning?

Manihari was among the constituencies of Bihar which witnessed a repeat of the 2020 electoral contest in the 2025 assembly elections. The seat pitted sitting MLA and Congress leader Manohar Prasad Singh against his main rival – Shambhu Kumar Suman of the Janata Dal (United). The counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am today.

While the Congress is a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, the JD(U) is a key member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The third key candidate in the fray from Manihari was Bablu Soren of Jan Suraaj Party, which is headed by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.