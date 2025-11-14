Manihari Election Results 2025: Congress' Manohar Prasad Singh Vs JD(U)'s Shambhu Kumar Suman — Who's Winning?
Voting in Manihari was held on Nov. 11, during the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar.
Manihari was among the constituencies of Bihar which witnessed a repeat of the 2020 electoral contest in the 2025 assembly elections. The seat pitted sitting MLA and Congress leader Manohar Prasad Singh against his main rival – Shambhu Kumar Suman of the Janata Dal (United). The counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am today.
While the Congress is a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, the JD(U) is a key member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The third key candidate in the fray from Manihari was Bablu Soren of Jan Suraaj Party, which is headed by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.
The total voter turnout in the constituency was 80.03%.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Located in Katihar district, Manihar had a total of 1.8 lakh voters in the 2020 assembly elections. This included 87,414 male and 92,620 female voters. Back then, Singh had won the seat by a margin of over 21,200 votes.
Singh is presently a three-term MLA from the constituency, having won it consecutively since the 2010 assembly polls. Prior to that, the constituency elected Vishwanath Singh of the JD(U) and Mubarak Hussain of the Congress alternatively between 1985 and 2010.
Notably, Bihar went to polls in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The aggregate of nine exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 140 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.
If the exit polls turn out accurate, then this would mark a resounding win for the NDA, which struggled to cross the majority mark in the last assembly polls.