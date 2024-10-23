NDTV ProfitAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Polls: Aaditya Thackeray To Contest From Worli As Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases First Candidates List
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Polls: Aaditya Thackeray To Contest From Worli As Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases First Candidates List

The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

23 Oct 2024, 08:02 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yuva Sena leader and Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city. (Photo Source:&nbsp;Aaditya Thackeray/ X Profile)</p></div>
Yuva Sena leader and Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city. (Photo Source: Aaditya Thackeray/ X Profile)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday evening released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, with former minister Aaditya Thackeray being fielded from his current Worli constituency in central Mumbai.

Yuva Sena leader and Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city.

The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

In Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Shinde's political mentor.

Elections will be held on November 20.

ALSO READ

Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Candidate List Released For Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Opinion
Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Candidate List Released For Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT