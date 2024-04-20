Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FIR Against HD Kumaraswamy On 'False Statements', Says EC

NDTV ProfitLok Sabha Elections 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FIR Against HD Kumaraswamy On 'False Statements', Says EC
Earlier this week, Kumaraswamy had allegedly targeted Congress MP and candidate from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha segment DK Suresh.

20 Apr 2024, 09:45 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JD(S) State President and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Source: X account)</p></div>
JD(S) State President and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Source: X account)

An FIR has been registered against JD(S) State President and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy over "false statements" in connection with elections, the Election Commission said on Saturday. Earlier this week, Kumaraswamy had allegedly targeted Congress MP and candidate from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha segment DK Suresh, who is also the brother of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Taking to 'X', office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said that an FIR has been registered against HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) by the Flying Squad Teams of Gubbi, Tumakuru, on the grounds of false statements in connection with elections.

The FIR is registered at Gubbi police station under appropriate sections of Representation of the People Act and Indian Penal Code, it added.

