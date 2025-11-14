Lauriya Election Results 2025: Vinay Bihari Vs Sunil Kumar — Who's Winning?
Lauriya went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Lauriya seat in Bihar, where Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh of the VIP, Sunil Kumar of the JSP, and Vinay Bihari of BJP are are having a face-off.
Lauriya went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Here is all you need to know about the Lauriya constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Vinay Bihari of the BJP is the current MLA from the Lauriya constituency. He won the seat in the 2020 Assembly elections. That year, 1,57,495 voters cast their ballots, a turnout of 61.45% of the total electorate.
Historically, Lauriya leaned towards Congress and various socialist parties, but recent elections have shown a clear shift toward the BJP. The turnaround began in 2010, when Independent candidate Vinay Bihari won the seat by 10,881 votes. He later joined the BJP and retained the constituency in both 2015 and 2020, increasing his winning margins to 17,573 and 29,004 votes, respectively. His presence and rising popularity have helped strengthen the BJP’s hold in Lauriya.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.