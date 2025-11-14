Katoria Election Results 2025: Salomi Murmu Vs Sweety Sima Hembrom — Who's Winning?
Katoria went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Katoria seat in Bihar, where Jan Suraaj Party's Salomi Murmu is having a face-off with Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Sweety Sima Hembrom.
Here is all you need to know about the Katoria constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Katoria holds a distinct place in Bihar’s political landscape as one of only two Assembly constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Located in Banka district, the Katoria constituency covers the Katoria and Bounsi blocks.
Once a Congress stronghold when it was a general seat, the region’s political dynamics shifted sharply after it became ST-reserved. Since then, the seat has alternated between the BJP and the RJD with the BJP winning in 2010 and 2020, and the RJD securing victory in 2005.
In the 2020 election, BJP’s Nikki Hembrom clinched the seat on her second attempt, defeating RJD’s Sweety Sima Hembram, the sitting MLA, by 6,421 votes.
The constituency’s voter composition reflects its diversity. Scheduled Castes form the largest group at 12.08%, followed by Muslims at 11.1% and Scheduled Tribes at 9.18%.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.