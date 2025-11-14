Kasba Election Results 2025: Irfan Alam Vs Nitesh Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Kasba went into a poll in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2025. It is one of 243 assembly constituencies in the state. The main political parties for this year's election is Indian National Congress, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samajh Party, Jan Suraaj Party, Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Social Democratic Party Of India, and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Md. Afaque Alam of Indian National Congress. He won the seat in 2020 with 77,410 votes. Runner-ups were Pradeep Kumar Das from Lok Janshakti Party, Rajendra Yadav from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and independent candidate Md. Afaque Alam.

Md. Afaque Alam is not contesting for the MLA seat from Kasba, instead, Md. Irfan Alam is fighting on behalf of the Indian National Congress. Shortly after announcing Irfan Alam as the candidate of the party, Afaque Alam accused Purnia MP and party's state in charge, Pappu Yadav of corruption as per news reports.

Afaque Alam also requested Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to intervene and investigate the matter.