Kahalgaon Election Results 2025: Shubhanand Mukesh Vs Pravin Singh—Who's Winning?

Kahalgaon Election Results 2025: This year, Shubhanand Mukesh is contesting on a JD(U) ticket against Congress' Pravin Singh with other candidates in the fray.

14 Nov 2025, 06:57 AM IST i
Kahalgaon Election Results 2025
Kahalgaon Election Results 2025: Shubhanand Mukesh of Janata Dal (United) is contesting against Pravin Singh of Congress.
Counting is underway for the Kahalgaon seat where Shubhanand Mukesh of Janata Dal (United) is facing Pravin Singh of Congress. The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am today. The electoral battle is seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Voting in Bihar were held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Notably, the poll of exit polls showed that the National Democratic Alliance is set to retain power, against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc. The exit poll trends predicted NDA is set to secure a clear mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.

Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins

Kahalgaon assembly constituency lies in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Its location by the Ganga has ensured fertile land suitable for growing a wide range of crops. During the 2020 assembly elections, Pawan Kumar Yadav of the BJP won the Kahalgaon seat with 1,15,538 votes against Congress' Shubhanand Mukesh, who then secured 72,645 votes.

This year, Mukesh is contesting on a JD(U) ticket against Congress' Pravin Singh. Other candidates in the fray include RJD's Rajnish Bharti, Manjar Alam of Jan Suraaj Party, Pawan Kumar Yadav and others from the INDIA alliance.

Bihar Elections 2025

This year, Bihar sees a high-stakes political battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the current opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan alliance. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

Bihar's voter turnout for the second and final phase of the 2025 legislative assembly elections stood at 68.76%, according to provisional data shared by the Election Commission of India on Nov. 11. The turnout surpassed record-high of 64.66% registered in the first phase of voting on Nov. 6.

The total Bihar voter turnout for both phases stood at approximately 66.91%, with women voting more than men. The total turnout for female voters for both phases was seen at 71.6%, while that for male voters was at 62.8%.

Live Vote Counting

