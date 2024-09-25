J&K Assembly Polls: Voter Turnout In Second Phase Crosses 46% By 3 PM
The lowest 13.28% voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency in Srinagar till 3:00 p.m.
A voter turnout of 46.12% was recorded till 3:00 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The voting began at 7:00 a.m. amid tight security arrangements and is underway peacefully.
The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 65.57%, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 62.91%, the EC data showed.
The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Khansahib at 58.2%. It was followed by Kangan (ST) at 56.55% and Chrar-i-Sharief at 55.04%.
The lowest 13.28% voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency in Srinagar till 3:00 p.m. The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6:00 p.m.
The first phase of voting had taken place on Sept. 18 while the third and last phase of voting is scheduled for Oct. 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on Oct. 8 along with Haryana assembly elections.