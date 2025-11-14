Jehanabad Election Results 2025: Rahul Kumar Vs Chandeshwar Prasad — Who's Winning?
Jehanabad went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Jehanabad seat in Bihar, where Rashtriya Janata Dal's Rahul Kumar is having a face-off with Janata Dal (United) candidate Chandeshwar Prasad.
Here is all you need to know about the Jehanabad constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Jehanabad Assembly constituency is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and is designated as constituency number 216. It is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC). The major political parties active in the region include the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Jehanabad Assembly constituency falls under the Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Suday Yadav of the RJD won this seat, defeating JD(U) candidate Krishnanandan Prasad Verma by a margin of 33,902 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD’s Surendra Prasad Yadav secured victory in the Jehanabad parliamentary seat, defeating JD(U)’s Chandeshwar Prasad by 1,52,591 votes.
According to Election Commission data, the constituency had a total of 2,98,388 voters during the 2020 Assembly polls comprising 1,56,804 male voters, 1,41,578 female voters, and six voters belonging to the third gender.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.