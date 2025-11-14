Hisua Election Results 2025: Nitu Kumari Vs Anil Singh — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Hisua seat in Bihar, where INC's Nitu Kumari, BJP's Anil Singh, Jan Suraaj Party's Sury Dev Prasad, BSP's Sunil Kumar, Indian National Socialistic Action Forces' Anil Kumar and Jagrook Janta Party's Rambalak Sharma are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Peoples Party of India's Pawan Kumar, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party's Dinanath Thakur, Suheldev Bharatiya's Samaj Party and Vikar Vanchit India Party's Daya Nand Prasad.
Independent candidates include Ajad Geeta Prasad Sharma, Dharmendra Kumar, Sonali Kumari and Sunil Kumar Nirala
Hisua went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 58.50%.
Here is all you need to know about the Hisua constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP, INC and RJD in Bihar's Hisua. Last election in 2020, Nitu Kumari of the BJP emerged victorious against BJP's Anil Singh.
Before that, Singh had won against JDU's Kaushal Yadav. Similarly, in the 2010 elections Singh from BJP had won against LJP's Anil Mehta.
This year as well the competition seems between BJP and INC. While Nitu Kumari won the election in 2020, it is to be seen if she will continue to be in power or if Singh will make a return.
Prominent parties in the village are BJP, JDU, RJD, INC.
The village's total population stood close to 1.76 lakh with 90,490 males and 85,740 females.
The village has a Hindu majority with 93.15% Hindus making up the total population followed by 6.61% Muslims and then some small proportions of Jains, Sikhs and Christians in the area.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of X% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.