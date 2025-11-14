Hisua Election Results 2025: Nitu Kumari Vs Anil Singh — Who's Winning?

Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP, INC and RJD in Bihar's Hisua. Last election in 2020, Nitu Kumari of the BJP emerged victorious against BJP's Anil Singh.

Before that, Singh had won against JDU's Kaushal Yadav. Similarly, in the 2010 elections Singh from BJP had won against LJP's Anil Mehta.

This year as well the competition seems between BJP and INC. While Nitu Kumari won the election in 2020, it is to be seen if she will continue to be in power or if Singh will make a return.

Prominent parties in the village are BJP, JDU, RJD, INC.

The village's total population stood close to 1.76 lakh with 90,490 males and 85,740 females.

The village has a Hindu majority with 93.15% Hindus making up the total population followed by 6.61% Muslims and then some small proportions of Jains, Sikhs and Christians in the area.