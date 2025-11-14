Harsidhi Election Results 2025: Rajendra Kumar Vs Krishnanandan Paswan — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Harsidhi seat in Bihar, where RJD's Rajendra Kumar, BJP's Krishnanandan Paswan, Jan Suraaj Party's Awadhesh Kumar, Kisan Suraj Dal's Ravi Kant Ravi and Independent's Jagdish Ram and Rajendra Paswan are going head-to-head.
Harsidhi went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 73.72%.
Here is all you need to know about the Harsidhi constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP and RJD in Bihar's Harsidhi. Last election in 2020, Krishnanandan Paswan of the BJP emerged victorious against RJD's Kumar Nagendra Bihari.
Before that, Rajendra Kumar had won against Paswan. However, in the 2010 elections Paswan from BJP had won against RJD's Surendra Kumar Chandrea Alias Satish Paswan.
This year as well the competition seems between BJP and RJD. While Paswan won the election in 2020, it is to be seen if he will continue to be in power.
Prominent parties in the village are BJP, JDU, RJD, INC.
The village's total population stood close to 2.23 lakh with 1.17 lakh males and 1.06 females.
The village has a Hindu majority with 82.11% Hindus making up the total population followed by 17.55% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.