Harsidhi Election Results 2025: Rajendra Kumar Vs Krishnanandan Paswan — Who's Winning?

Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP and RJD in Bihar's Harsidhi. Last election in 2020, Krishnanandan Paswan of the BJP emerged victorious against RJD's Kumar Nagendra Bihari.

Before that, Rajendra Kumar had won against Paswan. However, in the 2010 elections Paswan from BJP had won against RJD's Surendra Kumar Chandrea Alias Satish Paswan.

This year as well the competition seems between BJP and RJD. While Paswan won the election in 2020, it is to be seen if he will continue to be in power.

Prominent parties in the village are BJP, JDU, RJD, INC.

The village's total population stood close to 2.23 lakh with 1.17 lakh males and 1.06 females.

The village has a Hindu majority with 82.11% Hindus making up the total population followed by 17.55% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.