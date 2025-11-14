Gopalpur Election Results 2025: Shailesh Kumar Vs Prem Sagar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Gopalpur seat in Bihar, where Shailesh Kumar of JD(U) is facing Prem Sagar of Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Gopalpur seat is in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Narendra Kumar Niraj of the JD(U) had won by a margin of 24,461 votes against Shailesh Kumar of RJD. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 60.21%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Narendra Kumar Niraj of JD(U) had won in the 2015 elections as well against Anil Kumar Yadav of BJP.