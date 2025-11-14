Gopalpur Election Results 2025: Shailesh Kumar Vs Prem Sagar — Who's Winning?
In the 2020 assembly polls, Narendra Kumar Niraj of the JD(U) had won by a margin of 24,461 votes against Shailesh Kumar of RJD.
Counting is underway for the Gopalpur seat in Bihar, where Shailesh Kumar of JD(U) is facing Prem Sagar of Vikassheel Insaan Party.
Gopalpur seat is in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Narendra Kumar Niraj of the JD(U) had won by a margin of 24,461 votes against Shailesh Kumar of RJD. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 60.21%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.
Narendra Kumar Niraj of JD(U) had won in the 2015 elections as well against Anil Kumar Yadav of BJP.
In the last three elections, the constituency emerged as a JD(U) stronghold as the party won all of the three contests.
The Bihar Battle
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.