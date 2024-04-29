NDTV ProfitLok Sabha Elections 2024Election Commission And IT Department Seize Cash And Precious Metals Worth Rs 1,309 Crore In Tamil Nadu
Election Commission and IT Department seize cash and precious metals worth Rs 1,309 crore in Tamil Nadu since the Model Code of Conduct came into force for the April 19 general elections.

29 Apr 2024, 11:01 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Indian currency banknotes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Close view of Indian currency banknotes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The Election Commission of India and the Income Tax department officials made seizures worth Rs 1,309.52 crore in Tamil Nadu since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 for the April 19 general elections, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Monday.

Of the total sum, cash amounting to Rs 179.91 crore and precious metals valued at Rs 1,083.78 crore were confiscated.

In addition, liquor worth Rs 8.65 crore, narcotics of market value Rs 1.36 crore and freebies (voter inducements) worth Rs 35.8 crore were also seized, Sahoo said in a release here.

