Darbhanga Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Sanjay Saraogi Leads With 16594 Votes, Sahani Trails

Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Darbhanga Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Sanjay Saraogi Leads With 16594 Votes, Sahani Trails
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Check results of the Darbhanga assembly seat to find out which party’s candidate is ahead and by how many votes

14 Nov 2025, 10:39 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Welcome to the live coverage of the Darbhanga assembly constituency results of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025 Live Updates.
Live Vote Counting

BJP's Sanjay Saraogi is leading in the Darbhanga constituency at 10:29 am with 16594 votes, while VIP's Umesh Sahani and Rakesh Kumar Mishra from Jan Suraaj Party are trailing.


Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: NDA Crosses 161 Seats

NDA leads in 161 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting progresses for Bihar polls as per trends from Election Commission


BJP's Sanjay Saraogi is leading in Darbhanga constituency at 10:04 am with 9534 votes, while VIP's Umesh Sahani and Rakesh Kumar Mishra from Jan Suraaj Party from other prominent parties are trailing behind.


Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Trends at 9.45 am

The ruling NDA was ahead in 47 assembly seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc was leading in 14 constituencies, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website at 9.45 am. The BJP was leading in 25 seats, the JD(U) in 16, and LJP (Ram Vilas) in five. The RJD was leading in 10 seats and the Congress in three.


Leading Candidate: Sanjay Saraogi (BJP) is leading in the initial trends for the Darbhanga seat.






