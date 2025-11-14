Chanpatia Election Results 2025: Umakant Singh Vs Abhishek Ranjan—Who's Winning?
Chanpatia Election Results 2025: This year, the BJP and Congress candidates are going head-to-head again. Jan Suraaj and INDIA bloc candidates are also in fray.
Counting is underway for the Chanpatia seat in Bihar, where Umakant Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party is facing Congress' Abhishek Anand. The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am today, Nov. 14. The electoral battle is seen as a veritable referendum on the eastern state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Voting in Bihar were held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Notably, the poll of exit polls showed that the National Democratic Alliance is set to retain power, against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc. The exit poll trends predicted NDA is set to secure a clear mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins
Chanpatia is located in Bihar’s Paschim (West) Champaran district. It is a block-level town situated about 18 km west of the district headquarters, Bettiah, and nearly 225 km northwest of the state capital, Patna. It gained national attention during the COVID-19 for its 'Startup Zone' initiative.
During the 2020 assembly elections, BJP's Umakant Singh won from the Chanpatia seat with 83,828 votes against Congress' Abhishek Ranjan, who then secured 70,359 votes. This year, the two candidates are going head-to-head again. Jan Suraaj and INDIA bloc candidates are also in fray.
Bihar Elections 2025
This year, Bihar sees a high-stakes political battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the current opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan alliance. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar's voter turnout for the second and final phase of the 2025 legislative assembly elections stood at 68.76%, according to provisional data shared by the Election Commission of India on Nov. 11. The turnout surpassed record-high of 64.66% registered in the first phase of voting on Nov. 6.
The total Bihar voter turnout for both phases stood at approximately 66.91%, with women voting more than men. The total turnout for female voters for both phases was seen at 71.6%, while that for male voters was at 62.8%.