CEC Defends SIR; Says Some Parties Spreading 'Misinformation', Firing From EC's Shoulder

The electoral roll revision is aimed at removing all shortcomings in voter lists and it is a matter of grave concern that some parties are spreading misinformation about it and "firing from the Election Commission’s shoulder", CEC Gynaesh Kumar said on Sunday as the INDIA bloc parties launched 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar against alleged 'vote-chori'.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) rejected as baseless the allegations of double voting and 'vote theft' and asserted that all stakeholders are working to make Special Intensive Revision (SIR) a success in a transparent manner.

With the opposition questioning the timing of the electoral roll revision in Bihar, Kumar said that it is a myth that SIR has been carried out in haste and emphasised that it is the EC's legal duty to correct the voter list before every election.

"It is a matter of grave concern that some parties and their leaders are spreading misinformation on SIR in Bihar… some political parties are firing from the Election Commission’s shoulder. The EC exhorts all political parties to file claims and objections on draft electoral rolls in Bihar… 15 days are still remaining.

"Doors of the Election Commission are open to everyone, and booth-level officers and agents are working together in a transparent manner," he said.

Kumar said the EC cannot discriminate among political parties, and both ruling and opposition parties are equal before the poll authority.

"It is an insult to the Indian Constitution if election petitions are not filed within 45 days but allegations of vote chori are raised," he said.

Neither the EC nor the voters are scared of 'baseless allegations' of double voting and 'vote chori', Kumar stressed, adding that the Election Commission will remain steadfast with voters of all classes without bothering about politics being played by some.

"More than one crore employees are engaged in the election exercise. Can 'vote chori' happen in such a transparent process?" he questioned.

The comments come as the Opposition stepped up its attack against the poll roll revision in Bihar and on the allegations of ‘vote chori’ raised by Congress.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the whole country now knows that the Election Commission is 'stealing' elections in collusion with the BJP and asserted that the INDIA bloc will not let them succeed in their 'conspiracy' to steal the Bihar Assembly polls by voter additions and deletions through SIR.

He was addressing a gathering in Sasaram at the launch event of his 1,300 km 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' covering over 20 districts in Bihar.

The CEC said that the latest SIR became necessary in the wake of complaints by many parties and migration of voters within the country.

"Knowingly, unknowingly, some people ended up having multiple voter cards due to migration and other issues.... It is a myth that SIR has been carried out in haste. It is the EC's legal duty to correct voter lists before every election," he said.