BMC Polls: Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Arrive At Seat Sharing Consensus — Details Inside

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday reunited for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

While no details of the seat-sharing between the two parties were announced, NDTV reported that 145-150 of the 227 wards will be assigned to Shiv Sena (UBT), leaving 65-70 for MNS.

A news conference was held at a luxury hotel in Worli, the constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday. "I officially declare that Shiv Sena and MNS are alliance partners (for the January 15 election)," Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), announced at a joint press conference this morning. "Mumbai will get a Marathi mayor," he said, assuring that that person will be from the Shiv Sena-MNS alliance.

Uddhav, seated next to him, also sounded confident. He said, "Mumbai will stay with us, come what may."

Prior to coming to the venue, Raj and Uddhav paid respect to Bal Thackeray at his memorial in Shivaji Park. They reached the venue together in Raj’s vehicle.

The family bonhomie was on full display at the press conference. Uddhav’s wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, and Raj’s wife Sharmila and son Amit were also present